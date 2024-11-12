Emotions high as Brightline deal goes forward

STUART, Fla. — In a strange way, both sides kind of won.

If you wanted a Brightline train station in Stuart, you may get it.

If you didn’t want the city of Stuart to foot millions of dollars towards construction, that’s also now the case.

There were boxes of yellow t-shirts outside Martin County Commission chambers for supporters to wear Tuesday, and signs in favor of Brightline.

“This is an economic engine for the county for decades to come," said supporter Sherry Lee.

The county commission voted unanimously Tuesday to a new agreement with the rail company.

“Its going to be a great addition to the city. It’s for the future, not the past," said Glenn Kellis.

The deal hinges on a $15 million county commitment, along with securing grants for the rest of the $45 million station project, which would hopefully be in operation by 2028.

“We still have a lot of work to do but we know today was a big milestone in getting a station built here in Martin County," said Ben Porritt, a senior VP with Brightline.

The new deal will have Brightline trains stopping more often in Stuart, a total of at least eight north and southbound trains stopping in the first quarter of operation. Brightline will also construct an additional 6.6 miles of fencing for safety.

Jim Fithian hoped the county vote would not be unanimous and said it’s not prudent to bank on grants to fund the Brightline project.

“You guys are a for-profit organization. You guys are supposedly going to make money and you should pay for the station," said Fithian.

Stuart City Commissioner Christopher Collins, who led the movement to break the city’s deal with Brightline, was in attendance. He told me he did not want to speak there, but later Tuesday, he made some comments at the Stuart City Commission meeting.

“I was disappointed but not surprised the board of county commissioners would rush the Brightline item through before newly elected commissioners are seated on Tuesday," Collins said.

Collins also told the crowd that the $30 million Stuart was to spend on the train can now be reinvested in the city.

We also did get a statement from Stuart Mayor Campbell Rich, where he said, in part: “I am absolutely thrilled the county has made the commitment to provide a service that will so dramatically improve our quality of life.”

He added: “I only hope now that the city can find a way to work with the county to ensure that we received the most support through grants from the federal and state government to complete this project.”