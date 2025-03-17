Watch Now
Dozens accused of illegally selling vaping products to minors in Martin County

Crackdown comes 'in response to rising concerns from parents,' sheriff's office says
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla — Multiple businesses suspected of illegally selling vaping products to underage customers were the target of Martin County deputies this past weekend.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the bust was "in response to rising concerns from parents about minors gaining access to vaping products."

Doctors issues warning about the dangers of vaping

Called "Operation Smoke Signals," the operation resulted in the arrest of more than 27 people from more than 20 retail shops.

"In some cases, multiple employees from the same establishment were arrested in this controlled operation, highlighting a systemic oversight in compliance with state regulations," the Facebook post said.

In their Facebook post, the sheriff's office did not release the names of the people arrested or the businesses targeted.

Investigators said one vendor was suspected of selling more than just vaping products, leading to the discovery of several illegal substances that resulted in her arrest.

Among the items recovered were:

  • 140 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
  • 36 psilocybin mushroom chocolate bars
  • 7 packets of psilocybin mushroom gummies
  • 2 containers of psilocybin syrup
  • 6 psilocybin "tabs"
  • 1 psilocybin "magical extract"

The sheriff's office said the operation aimed to only to hold businesses accountable for selling to minors but also serve as an awareness campaign for parents and the community about the dangers of vaping and drug use among youth.
The agency said they will continue to monitor local retailers as they work to prevent minors from illegally accessing vaping products.

