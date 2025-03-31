MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — In WPTV's five-county viewing area, agriculture accounts for $2 billion in market value, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

But as more people move to Florida each day, the constant push and pull over future growth continues.

WATCH BELOW: Could Florida bills threaten existing agricultural lands?

Could Florida bills threaten agriculture lands?

Two new bills being considered by lawmakers in Tallahassee would limit local control of future development, which concerns farmers and local officials in Martin County.

On Monday, Mary Dawson showed off her locally grown vegetables on sale at the Palm City Farms Produce and Market. Among the produce for sale is lettuce that is greenhouse-grown right next door on land used by the House of Hope nonprofit.

"You'll never get it fresher," Dawson said.

Dawson said local agriculture is the way to go.

"We have to get back to nutrition, freshness, and reliability," she said.

In Martin County, where farmland is half of the county's land area, Dawson is among those concerned over the two bills up for debate in Tallahassee that could make it easier to build on existing agricultural lands.

"No, it goes too far, too fast," Dawson said.

Her concerns are similar to those at the county level.

"It would upend, to some extent, our planning process," Clyde Dulin, Martin County Comp planning administrator, said.

It's his job to oversee Martin County's comprehensive plan.

He said a bill under consideration could allow for urban development on the edges of the existing urban services district.

"Jumps straight to urban development, and it doesn't give us any parameters of how that would be limited," Dulin said.

Supporters say the bills would give landowners more control, allowing approval to modify their land without input from county commissioners.

WPTV caught up with Martin County Commissioner J. Blake Capps, who opposes the bill. He said it would hamper what he calls the "Martin County Difference."

"Basically the idea is we want our western lanes to be rural in character and largely agricultural," Capps said.

The senate bill passed its first committee hearing. A similar bill in the house has not moved in the past month.