Chief Deputy John Budensiek to become next sheriff of Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office has announced who will be its next sheriff.

Chief Deputy John Budensiek is now sheriff elect, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post Friday. He will become the next sheriff of Martin County.

In March, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder announced that he would not seek a fourth term and on the same day, Budensiek announced his candidacy for the open seat.

The agency said Budensiek has over 27 years of law enforcement experience at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and was endorsed by Snyder. According to the agency, Budensiek has been at the sheriff’s side, for the past decade, making command-level decisions related to public safety and the overall operations of the organization.

Friday was the last day for others to enter the race and this is the first time in Martin County's history that a sheriff's open seat was uncontested, the agency said.

The agency said Budensiek’s name will not appear on the 2024 ballot as he is the sole candidate.

He will be sworn in as Martin County’s ninth sheriff at a public ceremony in January.