Foul play suspected after body found in wooded area of Martin County

Body of man found in shallow pond Sunday night
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 18, 2024
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man's body that was found Sunday night in a wooded area of Martin County is being investigated as a homicide, deputies said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the body was discovered at about 7:30 p.m. in a shallow pond near the intersection of Southeast Cove Road and Southeast Willoughby Boulevard.

Investigators said the body was badly decomposed and was found by a person walking deep in the woods near a homeless camp.

The name of the victim and cause of death have not been released.

