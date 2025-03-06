Authorities investigating catamaran explosion in Hobe Sound that injured passengers

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Martin County Fire Rescue and the Martin County Sheriff's Office are investigating an explosion that happened on a catamaran Thursday morning.

The incident was reported at around 9:04 a.m. Deputies said a group on the catamaran were out cruising on the Intracoastal Waterway, near the 8000 block of Southeast Royal Street in Hobe Sound.

A total of six people were on the catamaran when the explosion occurred, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Martin County Fire Rescue Damage to catamaran after explosion in Hobe Sound, Fla. on March 6, 2025.

According to initial reports, the explosion occurred when a person on board attempted to ignite a propane coffee maker. The blast caused significant damage to the vessel, including "damage to the forward deck, blown out glass and fiberglass and the captain door blown off the hinges," Martin County Fire Rescue said.

At least two people were taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center. One was air-lifted to the hospital with serious burn injuries and one was taken by ground with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident, which is believed to have been caused by a vapor explosion.

The cause and origin of explosion is still under investigation.