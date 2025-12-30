PALM CITY, Fla. — As South Florida braces for a cold snap, gardeners and nursery operators are preparing for the potential impact on tropical and seasonal plants.

Florida’s typically warm climate means many residents grow tropical plants that are sensitive to sudden drops in temperature. Experts say sharp temperature changes can stress or damage plants if precautions are not taken.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Are your plants ready for the temperature drop?

Some residents welcome the colder weather.

“I love the cold snap. I mean, I like the snow,” said Mary Rinelli of Port St. Lucie.

But even those who enjoy cooler temperatures keep a close eye on their landscaping.

“Certain plants you watch,” Rinelli said.

At Pinder’s Nursery, staff are preparing for a busy stretch as temperatures dip.

“The more sensitive tender stuff we’ll bring it in here this afternoon to protect it from the temperatures we’re getting,” said Ian Pinder, head of production at Pinder’s Nursery.

Pinder said tropical plants, including orchids, are among the most vulnerable during sudden cold snaps.

“Especially when we go from 80ºF and drop down into the 40s or 30s that quick change can be really tough on the plant,” Pinder said.

He added that many Floridians are also growing vegetables such as tomatoes, eggplants and peppers this time of year. His recommendation is to water plants before covering them with a blanket or fabric ahead of colder overnight temperatures.

“Your fruits, your flowers, and your foliage are going to be the most sensitive to the cold so definitely if you’ve been babying your tomatoes and you're finally getting your first crop of fruit you're going to want to protect them from the cold,” Pinder said.

Cold weather can cause plants to wilt, including certain herbs.

“Sage, some rosemary,” Pinder said.

While many plants can recover after a brief cold spell, he said it is especially important to take action when temperatures approach 38ºF.

“These are all sensitive plants to frost,” Pinder said. “What you want to do is take the fabric and cover the whole bed and make sure you get it down to the ground,” Pinder said.

Rinelli remains hopeful her plants will make it through the colder weather.

“The plants should be okay I think,” she said.

Residents are encouraged to monitor overnight temperatures and take protective measures to help plants withstand the cold and continue growing into the new year.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.