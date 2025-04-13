Watch Now
4 people rescued, 5 still missing after boat overturns nearly 30 miles off St. Lucie Inlet

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for five people missing after a boat overturned nearly 30 miles off the St. Lucie Inlet.

Coast Guard crews reportedly rescued four people from the boat on Sunday after a good Samaritan reported the incident.

One person that was on board said the vessel overturned on Friday.

The search is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

