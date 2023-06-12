3 dogs rescued after abandoned near I-95 in Martin County as shelters are over capacity

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — For the second time in a month, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office may be dealing with a case of dumped dogs.

In both instances, the animals were left out on a rural stretch of road.

Three dogs, likely pit bull mixes, were found by some Good Samaritans on Sunday along Bridge Road west of Interstate 95.

They had no food, no water and no protection from the heat.

“They were just out there in the elements to fend for themselves," Sarah Fisher with the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast said. "So, thankfully someone was able to pick them up and that probably literally saved their lives."

Fisher said the newest residents are being checked out medically.

Her facility right now has over 60 adoptable animals, and very little room to take in new ones.

“We have over 1,300 stray animals just from October until now," Fisher said. "That’s 100 stray animals more than we had over our last fiscal year.”

It was only last month, when eight dogs were found in rural western Martin County, some in bad shape.

Animal Care and Control searched a wide area to see if there were any others abandoned.

The rescues were taken to the Humane Society.

Fisher said many potential pet owners tell them the cost of owning an animal is keeping them from adoption despite the society’s best efforts.

“We spay and neuter them, microchip them and set them up for success,” she said.

Shelters are full throughout the region.

A recent post from Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shows they too are dangerously full, with over 200 dogs in their care and only 144 kennels available.

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast hoping Patty can be a success story.

Part of that group of eight dogs abandoned last month, she’s now ready for adoption.

“So, she just needs a quiet home, someone with a patient owner that can work with her and give her lots of love," Fisher said. "She’s very very sweet.”

Fisher said the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast takes stray animals during business hours from Martin County only.

She said strays found after 5 p.m. should be taken to Pet Emergency of Martin County on the corner of Kanner Highway and Monterey Road.

They hold the animals overnight for the Humane Society, which then picks them up.