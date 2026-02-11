2 Martin County car submersion incidents prompt water escape safety tips from experts

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two submerged vehicles in Martin County over the weekend have prompted safety experts to share life-saving advice for drivers who find themselves in this dangerous situation.

Both incidents involved good Samaritans rescuing drivers who experienced medical emergencies before their cars went underwater.

The first happened on Friday near I-95, where a pregnant woman who had a medical emergency slipped into a pond. A good Samaritan pulled her out, and hours later, she gave birth on her birthday.

The second incident was caught on a deputy's body camera on Sunday near Indiantown. A mother and her three children were rescued by another good Samaritan after officials believed she suffered a seizure and driven into a canal.

"Had that Good Samaritan not seen or observed that the car was not behind them anymore, we likely would not have found that car for a long period of time," said Sheriff John Budenseik with the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

After these situations, WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache went straight to the experts to learn what drivers should do if they find themselves in this life-threatening situation.

"It's critical because these lakes that are off of these highways or roadways, the water is really dark water — so if we don't see the vehicle or somebody else does not see the vehicle go in, you may not find the vehicle," said Scott Risk, Martin County Fire Rescue District Chief.

Risk explains that if you find yourself in this situation, searching for an exit and keeping calm is key. But if your windows are up, don't force the door open.

"If your windows are up and you're going into a deeper area of the lake, the cabin pressure is going to be higher, so it's gonna be harder to open the doors," Risk said.

He says once pressure equalizes, that's when you can push the door open and get out. But whether you're a witness or driver, the message is clear.

"Notification is key. If something doesn't look right, it's probably not," said Risk.

"Call 911, call a family member — but don't operate the vehicle in the event.