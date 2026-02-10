Pregnant woman rescued from sinking car gives birth to healthy baby girl on her birthday

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A mother and baby are safe and healing after a terrifying crash that could have taken both their lives.

Sheldy Apollon of Port St. Lucie and her newborn daughter are recovering at HCA Lawnwood in Fort Pierce following a miraculous rescue when her car plunged into a pond near the 112-mile marker on I-95 in Martin County.

The crash happened on Apollon's birthday — the same day she gave birth and a day she'll never forget. "I'm still wrapping my mind around it," Apollon said.

Apollon and her fiancé spoke with WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache, reliving the moment her day changed. It all started with a simple day of relaxation on Friday.

"He booked me a prenatal massage to go just take some alone time before the baby gets here," Apollon said.

At 34 weeks pregnant with preeclampsia, she began feeling dizzy behind the wheel. She pulled over when she underwent a medical emergency.

"I got back on the road, but I guess I wasn't feeling better, so I tried to pull over again and I went into a lake," Apollon said.

"I started to feel some water on my feet, so I started to panic a little."

As her car sank, driver Logan Hayes of Sebastian, who was running errands, instinctively dove into the water.

"I opened the door I could see her sitting in the driver's seat. And just kind of looking around like what do I do, and I just said like you have to come to me," Hayes said.

Hayes quickly learned Apollon wasn't alone."I grabbed her, I knew immediately I was like, ' Oh my god, this lady is pregnant," said Hayes.

First responders rushed Apollon to HCA Lawnwood, where doctors performed an emergency C-section.

"Getting someone to jump in and open the door in the beginning — that made the whole difference," said Dr. David Rubay, chief of trauma medicine at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Just hours later, at 3 pounds and 14 ounces, Ivory Atara Sulley came into the world.

"Now that we share our birthday — our bond is just tighter than ever," said Apollon.

Hayes has been thanked repeatedly by Apollon for making a difference.

"All the things that are positive, it's just like wow. Crazy to feel like I'm a part of something like this," said Hayes.

The family reflects with a full heart as a rescue, a miracle and a birthday all happened the same day.

"The only way I can explain this is God," said Woodley Sully, Apollon's fiancé. "You just have to believe and others my girls are here, so I'm grateful."

Apollon held her baby for the first time on Monday and is looking forward to heading home with baby Ivory.

“Having her hands touch me and feeling her heartbeat, it was surreal," said Apollon.

Apollon will be released from the hospital on Tuesday, while Ivory remains in the NICU for about two weeks as she learns how to eat on her own.