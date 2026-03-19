2 adults, 1 teen arrested in Martin County after deputies recover $8K worth of baby formula

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two adults and one teen who investigators say stole thousands of dollars worth of baby formula were arrested in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says Briannah Cooper, 15; Tanajah Mason, 18; and Amoni Pettway, 18, were working together to steal baby formula from multiple stores across South Florida.

They were apprehended after deputies received reports on Tuesday of theft at stores in Martin County, and issued a "be on the lookout" for the suspects' rental car. Florida Highway Patrol pulled over the vehicle on I-95 south and deputies recovered 262 cans of baby formula, valued at $8,000.

Martin County Sheriff's Office

During a news conference Thursday, Sheriff John Budensiek said the women traveled from Miami and then targeted a Publix on Bridge Road in Hobe Sound, clearing the shelves of baby formula before heading to a Publix south of Cove Road in Stuart to do the same thing.

Investigators learned the suspects were getting $1,000 per 100 cans.

The women are facing initial charges of retail theft of more than $750, which is a felony.

But Sheriff Budensiek said more charges could be coming as they continue investigating who else was involved, and as baby formula thefts have become more common in Martin County and across Florida.