Jacksonville women arrested for stealing $8,000 worth of baby formula in Martin County

STUART, Fla. — Two Jacksonville women were arrested Tuesday night after authorities say they stole hundreds of cans of baby formula valued at around $8,000 during a multi-stop theft spree in Martin County.

Summer Bryant, 36, and Andrea Williams, 38, were taken into custody after detectives and road patrol deputies caught them leaving a Walgreens at Salerno Road and Kanner Highway with bags of stolen merchandise, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The crime spree began in the City of Stuart, where Stuart Police received reports of two suspicious women who suddenly left a retail store without paying for items. That alert was passed along to Martin County deputies, who quickly began searching for the suspects' vehicle.

Deputies located the car outside the Walgreens. When they approached, detectives spotted Bryant and Williams exiting the store with bags stuffed full of baby formula. A search of their vehicle revealed even more stolen formula, totaling about 160 cans.

Baby formula theft has become an increasingly common offense across Florida and the nation due to the product's high resale value and strong demand, often leading thieves to target multiple stores across several jurisdictions in a short period of time.

Both Bryant and Williams were arrested, transported to the Martin County Jail, and charged with multiple offenses. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the suspects are tied to other similar thefts in the area.