19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brett Waronicki arrested in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Treasure Coast judge is facing charges after he was arrested Wednesday night in Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's office said that 19th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida Judge Brett Waronicki was one of the three people arrested in a traffic stop in Jensen Beach.

Treasure Coast judge arrested after traffic stop in Jensen Beach

Waronicki, 46, faces charges of possession of paraphernalia and DUI refusal, the sheriff's office said.

The county's public information officer said Waronicki was the driver of the vehicle when it was pulled over at 10:41 p.m. at Northwest Jensen Beach Boulevard and Northwest Royal Oak Drive.

A probable cause affidavit said law enforcement pulled over Waronicki after the Ford F-150 he was driving failed "to maintain a single lane and was striking the fog line multiple times."

The arrest report also said the pickup was spotted going through the roundabout with no lights on, and also striking the bike lane.

"When speaking with Waronicki, (a detective) observed him to have bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath," according to the affidavit.

The judge told law enforcement that he had two Vodka drinks but had not had a drink since 6:30 p.m.

The report said Waronicki refused both a field sobriety test and a breathalyzer, claiming he "did nothing wrong."

A powder-like substance was also located in Waronicki's wallet, which investigators said later tested positive for cocaine.

The judge was taken into custody but later released after posting bail.

According to the sheriff's office, two passengers in the vehicle were cited for possession of cocaine. One passenger additionally faces a "possession of paraphernalia" charge

According to the 19th Circuit's website, Waronicki is assigned to St. Lucie County, handling civil cases including "all substance abuse and mental health court cases."

WPTV reached out to 19th Circuit State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl to find out more information. Bakkedahl said Warocki is not handling criminal cases.

Waronicki is due in court on May 22 at 8:30 a.m.

The 19th Judicial Circuit released the following statement on the judge's arrest: