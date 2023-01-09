Watch Now
Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail after driving onto Indian River County golf course while eluding deputies

Jodi Ann Harvey admitted to being under the influence of drugs
A driver has been arrested after breaking through a gate and driving through the Grand Harbor golf course in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Jan 09, 2023
VERO BEACH, Fla. — A plea deal was reached Monday in the case of an Indian River County woman who led deputies on a chase through a golf course.

Video of the chaotic scene, which occurred in December 2021, was recorded on a deputy's dash camera.

Jodi Ann Harvey, 61, broke through a gate in the Grand Harbor community and drove onto a golf course, causing players to dodge her vehicle to avoid being hit.

Watch the chase below:

Arrest made after chase through golf course in Indian River County

Harvey told the arresting deputies she was under the influence of drugs at the time.

She was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and two years probation on DUI and other charges. Her license was also suspended.

Jodi Ann Harvey sentenced for driving onto Grand Harbor golf course, Jan. 9, 2023
Jodi Ann Harvey was in court on Jan. 9, 2023, to face the charges.

