Driver arrested after chase through golf course in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A driver has been arrested after breaking through a gate and driving through the Grand Harbor golf course in Vero Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started shortly after 1 p.m in the Waterford Lakes community of Vero Beach.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to pull over the driver, an unidentified woman, but she did not comply, which prompted a pursuit.

Watch the arrest video below

Arrest made after chase through golf course in Indian River County

The woman drove through the Grand Harbor golf course gate and onto the course, officials said. Officers conducted a PIT maneuver and the woman was transported for medical clearance before being booked.

IRCSO

There were no injuries reported, however, authorities said the woman's vehicle and two sheriff's office vehicles sustained damage.

She was booked into the Indian River County Jail.

