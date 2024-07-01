Woman killed, man injured in double shooting in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — One woman was gunned down and a man was injured Sunday night after a double shooting in Indian River County, deputies said.

The shooting took place at 10:19 p.m. in the 2000 block of 79th Avenue, the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. A man who was shot is currently in stable condition.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details on what prompted the shooting.