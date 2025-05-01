'We were glad to step in': Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers outlines how his agency is assisting ICE

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Federal agents at a Thursday news conference in Broward County praised the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Eric Flowers for their assistance in the detainment of undocumented migrants.

WPTV reached out to the sheriff and listened as he explained his department's role in the arrests.

WATCH BELOW: Indian River Co. Sheriff Eric Flowers discusses how his agency is assisting ICE

Indian River Co. Sheriff Eric Flowers discusses how his agency is assisting ICE

Flowers said he wasn't seeking attention, saying his department simply answered the call when federal agents asked for help. However, that assistance landed them in the spotlight.

Federal agents praised Florida's law enforcement agencies in their latest crackdown on illegal immigration, singling out Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers and his team.

Flowers, who sits on the Florida Sheriffs Association Task Force, said when "Operation Tidal Wave" launched, they were tasked with a specific role.

"The task force was given one of the jobs of helping ICE to transport (people who were detained)," Flowers said.

The sheriff’s office deployed jail buses and transport vans—resources ICE doesn’t typically have on hand.

"This is just something we do," he said. "ICE traditionally hasn't had access to that kind of support, so we were glad to step in."

Flowers called the recognition from federal agents "a welcome surprise," and said it demonstrates the strength and cooperation among Florida sheriffs.

But not everyone supports his department's tactics. Last month, Vero Beach Vice Mayor Linda Moore publicly raised concerns about how deputies handle arrests involving undocumented immigrants.

WPTV asked Flowers how he reacted when he heard that criticism.

"I think that's folks who don't know what's actually happening here on the ground. ... People think we're out here just snatching up people, stopping them illegally," Flowers said. "There's just no truth to that whatsoever."

Flowers said building strong partnerships with both state and federal agencies remains a top priority — especially during times of crisis.