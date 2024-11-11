'This meant everything to me': Indian River County honors World War II vets with memorial

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A dream has been realized on Veterans Day for the World War II veterans in the Indian River County community.

Today, they are being celebrated with a stage that honors their extraordinary contributions from 79 years ago. WPTV reporter and Army veteran Mello Styles took a moment to connect with these respected veterans, discussing the importance of this day for them.

Eight months after the first shovel touched the soil at the Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary in Vero Beach, a memorial dedicated to World War II veterans has been revealed.

Vero Beach Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for WWII memorial Mike Trim

Clarence Korker, a WWII veteran, shared his joy, saying, “I'm happy, I’m very happy.”

The memorial features four large columns decorated with bronze combat medals, surrounded by four smaller columns displaying symbols, including that of the Vero Beach Naval Air Station.

Regrettably, not all local World War II veterans could attend this historic event.

Korker reflected on this loss: “I just lost a friend of mine, he was a Navy photographer in World War II, and he just died at 99.”

WPTV Charles Korker shared that he just lost a friend who was a Navy photographer in World War II.

For veterans like Robert Cross, this day and the recognition it brings are of great importance.

“It’s just so touching to have so many people come out and wish me well. I don’t feel like I have much time left, and this meant everything to me,” he said.

Cross also voiced the sadness that lingers with him when he remembers the past.

“I’m sad because so many people and my brothers didn’t make it.”

He remembers Vero Beach’s own Robert and Charles Harlock, who lost their lives during World War II. Their nieces were present to witness this honoring of their uncles.

Peggy Hamilton, niece of WWII veterans, expressed, "It means a lot that we can be here to honor them. It means a lot, and they will always be remembered for their patriotic service to America."

The memorial’s architect mentioned that some final touches are still being made, but he stressed that there is nothing like the honor of paying tribute to the greatest generation.