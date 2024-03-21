Groundbreaking ceremony scheduled for World War II memorial in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A tribute fit for the greatest generation is taking shape in Vero Beach.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, March 23 for the World War II Memorial at Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary.

The island is already home to tributes and monuments to Indian River County servicemen and women who served in all wars and eras.

A World War II memorial had never materialized until the last two years.

WPTV Anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim spoke with the memorial team in Vero Beach.

Vero Beach World War II tribute planned on Vero Beach island Mike Trim

WPTV Tony Young outlines what the new World War II memorial will mean to veterans who live in the area.

The spot where the memorial will be located has dirt piles ready, and it's gated off.

Getting to the groundbreaking ceremony is a special step for this team.

"It will be a lot for the men that are survivors to finally see a legacy here in Indian River County that carries on what they fought for," Army Colonel (Ret.) Tony Young said.

"The island honors Korea, Vietnam, World War I, but we didn't have a tribute to World War II," John Michael Matthews of the World War II memorial team said. "It seemed like it was a long way off, but it's really exciting that it's coming together. It will be the jewel of the island."

WPTV John Michael Matthews discusses the new addition of a World War II memorial on the Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary.

World War II veterans and their families can donate small memorabilia from service to be put in an artillery shell.

The shell will be buried as a time capsule.

The team is still raising funds to finish the project on time by Veterans Day in November.

If you'd like to help out or donate, visit the Indian River Cultural Council website.