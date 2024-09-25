'The Lord took him home': Family grieves death of boy with autism found in water

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a 2-year-old on the autism spectrum was found in the water not far from where the boy lived in an Indian River County apartment complex.

Shamar Windhom was located by divers with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office just before midnight Wednesday.

Windhom's grandfather told WPTV, "He was a good 2 and a half year old kid and the Lord took him home."

WATCH: Sheriff gives update on search for missing toddler

Indian River County sheriff gives update on missing toddler

Sheriff Eric Flowers told reporters the boy was home with his father and older sibling Tuesday and the father was taking care of the kids who were both sick.

“In an effort to air out the house from the sickness, the father opened a couple of the windows on the apartment on the second story," Flowers said. "The autistic child, 2 years old, in a diaper, pushed against one of those screens. The screens popped out."

The sheriff said the child fell about 20 feet from the second story apartment building and his fall was cushioned by the shrubbery below. The boy then made his way about 25 yards into the pond.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office Shamar C. Windhom

Family members told me the boy was nonverbal and attracted to water, and would run towards it when given the chance.

“All signs point to this being exactly what the parents told us at this point and there’s no reason to believe this is anything but a tragedy," Flowers said.

An autopsy was performed on the child Wednesday.

WPTV Indian River County Sheriff's Office searching for missing toddler

We are awaiting the results.

Right now, the family said they are overwhelmed but thankful for the support they are receiving from the community.

The family also wanted to thank the sheriff’s office, other first responders and the volunteers that came out to search for the boy.