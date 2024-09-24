Watch Now
Indian River County Sheriff's Office attempting to locate missing toddler

Shamar C. Windhom was last seen today near his home around Walker Wood Apartments
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office needs help locating missing two-year-old Shamar C. Windhom. He was last seen today near his home around Walker Wood Apartments.

The child is 2'0"and 45 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing only a diaper. According to the post, Windhom is autistic.

If you have any information regarding Windhom's whereabouts, call Detective Sergeant Ryan at 772-978-6240 or the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

