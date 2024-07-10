Suspect in custody following 2 attempted abductions in Indian River County

Watch the news conference in the video player below at 5:30 p.m.

A suspect has been taken into custody after two attempted abductions that recently occurred in an Indian River County community, deputies said Wednesday.

In a brief statement, the agency said that Sheriff Eric Flowers will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to share more details on the case.

The abduction attempts occurred in the Pointe West neighborhood west of Vero Beach.

The first case occurred July 2 and the other one on July 7.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they did not warn the public about the first abduction attempt after they failed to use a translator while interviewing the first victim who reported the crime.

The sheriff's office said that the most recent abduction attempt happened at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday when a masked man approached a woman from behind and tried to pull her away. The woman managed to scream and run back home to safety.

One neighbor told WPTV this week that she called the Indian River County Sheriff's Office after seeing surveillance video of a possible suspect connected to the case.

