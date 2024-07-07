CRIME ALERT: Two attempted abductions by masked man reported in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators are working to identify and find a man believed to be connected to two attempted abductions of women in the last five days in Pointe West.

Deputies say both incidents happened in the dark and the female victims managed to run away and report the encounter to deputies.

"The male attempted to assault the women, but [he] ran off when they yelled for help and physically pushed him away," the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook alert posted on Sunday evening.

Investigators said the incidents were reported in the area of Pointe West; however, they did not immediately disclose specifics about an exact time or location.

"Residents in that area are encouraged to stay vigilant and take proper safety precautions such as locking their doors, walking with a friend at night and reporting any suspicious activity," the Facebook post said.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the suspect should call Det. Daugherty with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 772-978-6240.

WPTV is following this developing story. Please check back for updates.