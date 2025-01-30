Pilot taken to hospital after small plane makes emergency landing in Indian River County

FELLSMERE, Fla. — A pilot of a small plane was hurt after making an emergency landing in rural Indian River County on Thursday, according to local officials.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a single-engine plane went down just east of Interstate 95 at about 10:30 a.m. in an undeveloped area of private land in the city of Fellsmere.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also said one of their officers also responded to the area, located at Corrigan Ranch just off State Road 60, at about 11 a.m.

Fellsmere police said in a Facebook post that a man piloting the plane was taken by helicopter to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

The name of the pilot was being withheld until relatives were notified.

Officials said no other people were on board.

Police said the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Indian River Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said the FAA and NTSB were notified and are responding to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.