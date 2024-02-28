Plea deal reached in case of man shot by Indian River County deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A plea deal was reached Wednesday in a case that raised questions in Indian River County regarding a deputy-involved shooting nearly two years ago.

The suspect, Jamall Frederick, 20, was seriously hurt when deputies fired about 40 rounds when the incident took place in June 2022.

Frederick ran from a car that deputies had pulled over in Gifford.

Body camera video released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office caught the incident on camera.

Region Indian River County Indian River County deputies cleared in shooting that wounded man Jon Shainman

Deputies said Frederick had a gun in his hand as he ran off. Frederick was struck seven times during the gunfire.

The plea deal will send him to prison for four years on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer with violence.

Frederick's family said the shooting has left him with lifelong health issues.

Region Indian River County Mother worries about son's future after deputy-involved shooting Jon Shainman

WPTV Nicole Geffrard explains her son's mental state after he was shot by Indian River County deputies in 2022.

"He's going to have a cane or something for the rest of his life," Nicole Geffrard, Frederick's mother, said. "He's young. He's ready to go home, and he wants to take responsibility for not listening to me."

An internal review and a review by the state attorney's office found the shooting justified.

In a statement, Sheriff Eric Flowers wrote "Jamal Frederick and his cohorts were causing a variety of crimes and mayhem back in 2022. His incarceration has shown that he was behind several auto burglaries that resulted in the thefts of guns and vehicles. While a sentence of four years in prison is not the outcome we had hoped for, it does keep him off the streets for a little bit longer and also makes him a convicted felon."