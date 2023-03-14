Indian River County deputies cleared in shooting that wounded man

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney’s Office has cleared four Indian River County deputies involved in a shooting last summer in Gifford that sent a man to the hospital.

In June, Jamall Frederick ran from a vehicle that had been pulled over in possession of, what deputies believed was, a stolen gun.

Deputies fired more than 30 shots at Frederick as he ran away, striking him seven times.

The 34-page Use of Force Memorandum outlined that the initial traffic stop was lawful, that deputies had the authority to direct Frederick out of the vehicle, and that the volleys of shots fired by deputies were lawful.

“Unfortunately, our guys had to use our firearms in this situation to protect themselves and the community," Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said. "The report from the state attorney’s office, their independent investigation verified what we believed as well.”

“What I want is justice for the officers involved for shooting him, because no amount of money in the world can pay off that pain and suffering,” Nicole Geffrard, Frederick's mother, said.

Frederick faces two felony charges, including possession of a firearm by convicted felon and resisting an officer with violence.

He has a hearing scheduled for later this month, where his mother will try to convince a judge to let her son continue his recovery at home.