New public sleeping law complicating life for homeless in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County has seen a notable rise in its homeless population over the last three years.

Recently, a new law prohibiting public sleeping has added significant pressure on already limited resources. WPTV's Mello Styles spoke with frontline workers about the ongoing challenges they face and the potential solutions to this urgent issue.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is actively collaborating with various organizations to respond to the growing number of homeless individuals in the community. One deputy acknowledged a pressing need for more resources to effectively tackle the situation.

WPTV "I get woken up in the middle of the night by cops wanting to take me to jail," Malcolm Purdue said of his experience.

Malcolm Purdue, who has been living on the streets of Indian River County for over a year, shared his challenging experience.

“It’s been rough,” he stated, emphasizing that Florida’s new law banning public sleeping has exacerbated his difficult circumstances.

Purdue explained, “I have to pick and choose where I sleep, and I get woken up in the middle of the night by cops wanting to take me to jail.”

Deputy Scott Burke, assigned to assist the homeless population three years ago, noted the struggles in securing the necessary resources.

“It's been a bit of a challenge trying to get the support we need,” he said, emphasizing that incarceration isn't the answer. “I educate them; I don’t arrest people over this issue,” he added, highlighting his efforts to gain the trust of those he serves by providing assistance wherever possible.

“We're doing the best we can. We are seeing improvements over time, but the major hurdle remains funding,” Burke said.

Marty Mercado, Executive Director of Hope for Families, commented on the growing demand for their services, noting that while they can currently support 21 families, their waitlist often reaches between 80 and 130 families, amounting to roughly 1,700 individuals.

“The demand is pushing us to expand,” Mercado shared, mentioning plans for 20 additional rooms and the construction of nine transitional apartments, which still need full funding but could offer relief to those like Purdue who are struggling.

Burke is also seeking housing options for individuals willing to relocate to St. Lucie County, aiming to provide them with the help they need.

“Anytime you go to assist someone who is homeless, even a simple pat on the back can make a difference,” he said.