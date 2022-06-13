NAACP in Indian River County reviews video of deputy-involved shooting in Gifford

GIFFORD, Fla. — The Indian River County sheriff is still investigating a weekend shooting of a 19-year-old man by deputies.

Investigators are reviewing dash and body cam videos of the Saturday night incident. However, the NAACP has also viewed some of the videos as well.

The shooting happened near 45th Street and 30th Avenue in Gifford when a car was stopped after it was believed to be involved in a random gunfire incident earlier in the day.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said his deputies told individuals in the car not to touch a gun in the vehicle. However, they said a 19-year-old man did just that and tried to run away, resulting in deputies firing and injuring him.

Tony Brown, the head of the NAACP in Indian River County, reviewed some of the videos that recorded the incident. He said what he saw has him asking more questions.

"It was not definitive that he ever looked back or did anything, and the sheriff concurs," Brown said. "Somebody [has] to explain the numbers of shots because it was indiscriminate, and it posed a danger to our community."

WPTV Tony Brown discusses a police-involved shooting that occurred on June 11, 2022.

The 19-year-old man who was shot has a record and is on probation. He is still in the hospital and in stable condition.

Brown said he only saw two of about six videos of the shooting that exist.

The videos have not been released to the public.

Four deputies are currently on paid administrative leave.