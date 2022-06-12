Suspect, 19, wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Gifford

GIFFORD, Fla. — A 19-year-old suspect was shot by Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies Saturday night after a traffic stop in Gifford, Sheriff Eric Flowers said.

The deputy-involved shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. after a traffic stop near 45th Street and 30th Avenue.

Deputies stopped a vehicle whose occupants were believed to be involved in an early morning shooting on 33rd Avenue, Flowers said.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed a backseat passenger with a gun.

"They told the occupant, 'Do not touch the gun. Leave it there,'" Flowers said. "They were slowly removing people from the vehicle. At that time, the passenger-side occupant grabbed the gun and took off."

That's when deputies opened fire, shooting the 19-year-old man, who was a felon currently on probation, Flowers said.

"We're still watching body-camera footage to determine if that suspect shot back," Flowers said.

The suspect was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in stable condition, Flowers said. Detectives were interviewing him at the hospital.

Four deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

"Our folks definitely, you know, did their job tonight," Flowers said.