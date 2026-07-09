LIVE AT 11 AM: Indian River County Sheriff's Office to speak after 2 bodies found near Sebastian this week

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday after two bodies were found in the same area this week.

Sheriff Eric Flowers is set to speak at about 11 a.m. after a body was found Monday and another one on Wednesday.

On Monday, the body of James Thompson, 44, was found on the west shoreline near U.S. Highway 1 and the north county line by a person fishing in the area. An autopsy is pending in that case.

WPTV Two bodies were found just north of Sebastian along U.S. Highway 1.

Then on Wednesday, shortly after 4 p.m., a second body, which was heavily decomposed, was located in shrubbery along the east shoreline near 14510 US Highway 1, just north of Sebastian. This body was found just across the street from Monday's location.

The sheriff's office said Wednesday the man has been identified and detectives were working on notifying next of kin.

"At this time, investigators have not determined whether the two deaths are related or are separate, unconnected incidents occurring in the same general area. We understand two death investigations in close proximity may raise concern in the community," the sheriff's office said Wednesday in a statement.

Anyone with information in either of these cases is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.