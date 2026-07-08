Decomposed body found near US-1 in Sebastian; second body found in the area this week

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A heavily decomposed body was found in shrubbery along the shoreline near 14510 US Highway 1 in Sebastian Wednesday afternoon, prompting a death investigation by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

A caller reported finding the body shortly after 4 p.m. The body was located on the east side of US 1, across the street from where the body of James Thompson was found Monday.

Detectives and Crime Scene Unit personnel are processing the area and working to identify the deceased.

Investigators are working to determine whether the two deaths are related or are separate, unconnected incidents occurring in the same general area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indian River County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. Inquiries can be directed to Lt. Kevin Jaworski at 772-475-8552 or kjaworski@ircsheriff.org

