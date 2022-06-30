INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Indian River County condominium had to be evacuated Thursday afternoon after it caught fire from a possible lightning strike.

The fire occurred at the Southwinds condominium complex located in the 2200 block of N. Southwinds Boulevard.

Officials with the Indian River County Fire Rescue said no injuries were reported.

The state fire marshal was notified and is expected to respond to the scene.

EVACUATION: Fire broke out at the Southwinds condominium complex, located N. Southwinds Boulevard on Vero Beach the barrier island.

Residents being evacuated. No injuries immediately reported. Please avoid the area. State Fire Marshall notified. Fire's cause not yet determined. pic.twitter.com/cI0iMd8Pes — IRCSheriff (@IRCSheriff) June 30, 2022

A cause for the fire has not yet been determined. However, fire crews and law enforcement said the blaze was likely caused by lightning.

Area residents said they heard a huge crack from a lightning strike and then saw smoke and fire.

Law enforcement said not many people are living in the area where the fire occurred because they’re seasonal residents.

However, there is smoke, fire and water damage in multiple units, causing them to be unlivable for a while.