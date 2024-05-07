Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Indian River County

Actions

Mandatory burn ban in effect for Indian River County until further notice

All outdoor burning is prohibited unless specifically permitted by the Florida Forestry Service
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Florida Forest Service.jpg
Posted at 6:19 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 18:19:17-04

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A mandatory burn ban is in effect in Indian River County until further notice.

On Tuesday, County Administrator John Titkanich signed an Emergency Order declaring a local state of emergency and mandatory burn ban for all areas of the county.

All outdoor burning is prohibited unless specifically permitted by the Florida Forestry Service.

This includes yard trash, household paper products, bonfires, campfires, warming fires, outdoor fireplaces, chimeneas and cooking fires. All are prohibited unless:

1) Authorized by the Florida Forest Service

2) It is for the cooking of food exclusively within gas or charcoal grill

Also, the setting of fires to any grass, brush or forest-covered land, unless authorized by the Florida Forest Service, shall constitute a violation of this order.

Sarasota County is the only other county with a burn ban amid dry local conditions and an increased chance of fire hazards.

The Florida Drought Index lists the northern half of Palm Beach County as well as Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and most of Okeechobee counties as moderate.

Arson Awareness Month is in effect from Sunday to Saturday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.