Indian River County sheriff investigates whether fatal shooting of teen at boat ramp was self-defense

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting Friday night at Garcia's Boat Ramp in Indian River County, and investigators are examining whether the shooting was an act of self-defense, according to Sheriff Eric Flowers.

WATCH: WPTV'S Coverage of Teen killed in Garcia's Boat Ramp shooting

Sheriff investigates self-defense claim after teen killed at boat ramp

The shooting happened during a confrontation at the popular waterfront gathering spot, which authorities say has become a frequent meetup location for teenagers.

According to Flowers, investigators reviewed video that showed the 17-year-old opening the door of a truck and throwing punches at people inside before a shot was fired.

"The 17-year-old opens the door, and he starts to punch. He's going to punch the people that are inside of that truck," Flowers said during a news conference. "One shot is fired. That shot is the shot that ultimately killed the 17-year-old in this case."

Video released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office shows the confrontation moments before the shooting.

Flowers said social media has played a role in drawing large groups of teens to locations like Garcia's Boat Ramp and warned that the presence of firearms is increasing the risks associated with those gatherings.

"We got kids out here losing their lives chasing likes and shares on social media," Flowers said. "Now we're adding guns into the mix, and we're adding social media into the mix, and so what we're seeing is an escalation of each one of these."

Authorities said both the shooter and the driver of the truck have cooperated with investigators, turning over the firearm and the vehicle involved in the incident.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

"It's gonna be up to the state on whether charges are ultimately filed, but I can tell you, self-defense plays a part in these," Flowers said.

The investigation remains active. The sheriff is asking anyone with video footage or information about the shooting, as well as future teen meetup events, to contact investigators.

Flowers also urged parents to know where their children are and suggested location-tracking tools as one way to help keep them safe.