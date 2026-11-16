INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Indian River County will operate on a modified schedule Tuesday as a precaution ahead of expected rain and the potential for heavier rainfall.

The district announced the schedule change Monday afternoon for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Under the modified-day schedule, extracurricular activities will conclude by 2:30 p.m.

Extended Day will be available Tuesday morning but will be closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the district.

The district said families should make decisions based on the conditions in their area. If weather conditions prevent a student from attending school, the resulting absence will be excused.

Rain is expected Tuesday, with heavier rainfall possible Tuesday evening. The district also warned that heavier rainfall could continue Wednesday through Friday.

The School District of Indian River County said additional updates will be provided by 1 p.m. the day before any additional schedule changes.

Families should continue monitoring official district communications for the latest information.