Indian River Co. Sheriff's Office to hold briefing after Cessna Skyhawk crashes into Atlantic Ocean, 3 rescued

WPTV is learning more about the rescue of three people from the Atlantic Ocean after their single-engine plane crashed Sunday night off Indian River County.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Monday that Air and Marine Operations (AMO) were first alerted by the Indian River Shores Police Department that a single-engine plane had crashed about 2 to 3 miles offshore.

CBP said its marine interdiction agents responded to the downed aircraft, a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk, and successfully located and rescued three survivors during a multi-agency operation.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office previously said their helicopter, "Hawk," first spotted the three individuals in the water and guided rescue vessels to the crash site.

"AMO crews immediately responded and arrived at the location, joining search and rescue efforts already underway by the U.S. Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Indian River Shores Police Department," CBP said in a statement.

At about 9:50 p.m., AMO agents located two survivors. Shortly after, the crew discovered a third person and brought him onboard.

CBP said one of the survivors identified himself as the pilot and confirmed that only three individuals had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

AMO agents assessed the pilot's condition, monitoring his vitals and providing initial care as he reported severe rib pain," CBP said in a statement.

The pilot was taken to a 45-foot Coast Guard vessel for emergency medical evaluation.

CBP said all three survivors were later transported to Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce for further medical treatment by local fire rescue personnel.

No other details about the survivors have been released.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to share more details. Stay with WPTV.com and WPTV News for updates.