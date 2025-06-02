3 people rescued after small plane crashes into Atlantic Ocean off Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were rescued from the Atlantic Ocean after a single-engine aircraft crashed Sunday night off Indian River County.

The sheriff's office said the small plane went down at about 8:24 p.m., about a mile offshore, just east of 1706 Ocean Drive (South Beach Park) in Vero Beach.

Officials said a coordinated rescue operation was launched, involving deputies, marine units from Indian River County, Indian River Shores Public Safety, the Vero Beach Police Department, the U.S. Coast Guard and two helicopters.

The sheriff's office said their helicopter, "Hawk," located three individuals in the water and guided rescue vessels to their position.

A rescue swimmer was deployed to assist the survivors, and all three occupants were successfully rescued and taken to the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Fort Pierce.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration have been notified and are now overseeing the investigation.

No other details about the crash or the victims have been released.

