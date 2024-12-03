Former lifeguard trying to make beaches safer with the Drown Zero initiative

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A former lifeguard is dedicated to preventing drownings every day through the Drown Zero initiative.

With Florida ranking fourth in unintentional drownings, this device has the potential to avoid tragedies.

WPTV’s Mello Styles reports on a family who wishes their loved ones had access to this life-saving technology.

Since 2016, Drown Zero devices have played a crucial role in saving lives. Amy Jahnigen tragically lost her sister, Erica Wishart, and Wishart’s boyfriend, Brian Warter, in June due to a drowning incident on Hutchinson Island. She believes that such a device could have prevented the drownings.



“It took three minutes to pull her out, but Ocean Rescue took 10 minutes to reach Brian,” she said.

Despite the response time, they both lost their lives on that heart-wrenching day.

"It was just a horrific day; the six kids who were there were part of the tragedy,” she said.

Now, Jahnigen is committed to a mission.

“I want to make sure this doesn't happen to another family,” she said.

She discovered the Drown Zero organization, which installed stations at beaches and waterways, each featuring a floating ring.

“Having a ring there probably would have saved them both,” Jahnigen said.

Wyatt Werneth, a former lifeguard from Brevard County, is the force behind Drown Zero. Having witnessed too many drowning incidents, he felt an urgency to take action.

WPTV Wyatt Wermeth said it's his "mission" to help save people through Drown Zero.

“Among all my life's work, I believe the Drown Zero project, which aims to save lives and educate on drowning prevention, is my true purpose,” Werneth said.

Werneth has installed over 20 Drown Zero stations across Indian River County at no cost to municipalities or taxpayers; the initiative is supported by Rotary Clubs, with which Jahnigen is well acquainted.

“I’m very active in Rotary, and I find this Rotarian movement incredible."

Werneth seeks other counties to embrace the initiative and make their beaches safer.

“We are providing flotation, and it is proven that it does save people from drowning,” he said.