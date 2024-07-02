Drivers uneasy after multiple people killed in crash on I-95 in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River residents are reacting after four people died following a fatal crash on I-95 Monday.

Residents who live just a few miles away from the scene of the tragic five-vehicle fatal accident are recalling the moments they found out.

“My GPS told me there was a closure, so I listened to various radio stations and I heard a little bit about it and when I got home I picked up the rest," shared Austin Mills. "I was like oh my God, I couldn’t believe it.”

The five-vehicle crash happened near Fellsmere at 2 a.m., leaving neighbors like Austin Mills uneasy about that roadway. “It’s terrible, it’s sad you know. The highway is so dangerous," stated Mills.

Region Indian River County 4 killed, including 7-year-old boy, in crash on I-95 in Indian River County Matt Papaycik

According to FHP, a 37-year-old Miami woman driving a 2009 Toyota Camry rear-ended a 2001 Suzuki Vitara, driven by a 40-year-old Miami woman.

This then led a 2012 grey Dodge Journey SUV carrying a Palm Bay family to collide with those two vehicles ending up perpendicular in the road.

The 37-year-old Miami woman and 40-year-old Miami woman exited their vehicles to help the family in the Dodge Journey. That’s when a semi-truck crashed into the Dodge Journey and 4 were killed in the impact, including the 37-year-old Miami woman, the 40-year-old Miami woman, and two people in the Dodge Journey; a 40-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy.

“Accidents happen you know, sometimes they’re unavoidable," stated Mills. "But, it’s sad. The poor families. When the babies go it’s rough.”

Neighbors said the accident caused northbound lanes to close for at least six hours.

In total, six people were taken to the hospital including three children. The victim’s identities have not been released.

“They’re in a better place now. No more pain," stated Mills. "Sometimes it’s real hard but God bless them.”

Indian River County Sheriff's officials said there have been multiple fatal traffic accidents in the area since the start of the year.

The accident is under investigation.