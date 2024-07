INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 95 in Indian River County on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said all northbound lanes are closed in the area of mile marker 153 near Fellsmere.

Florida Department of Transportation A fatal crash on Interstate 95 northbound at mile marker 153 on July 1, 2024.

The fatal wreck happened just before 2:30 a.m., according to the FHP.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.