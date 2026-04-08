Dodgertown Elementary principal named finalist for Florida Principal of the Year

GIFFORD, Fla. — An elementary school principal in Indian River County is one of three finalists for Florida Principal of the Year.

Felice Bagley has led Dodgertown Elementary to its first "A" grade in nearly 20 years.

Dodgertown Elementary principal finalist for Florida principal of the year

Bagley said the school's turnaround was thanks to buy-in from people inside and outside of the school.

"Receiving this recognition is truly an honor, but it's not just recognition for me, it's recognition for the entire Dodgertown Elementary community. I'm a product of this community, so I am very proud," Bagley said.

This continues a recent run of success in the school district, which climbed from 38th to fifth in the state. The district also garnered honors for Dr. David Moore as Florida Superintendent of the Year in 2025.

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