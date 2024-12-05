Indian River County school superintendent praised for 'thinking outside the box' after winning top award

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River County School Superintendent Dr. David K. Moore was named Florida's Superintendent of the Year this week.

It's a recognition that highlights the significant transformations in the district since he took the helm in 2019.

Jennifer Pippin, the chairwoman of the Indian River County chapter of Moms for Liberty, noted that Moore faced unprecedented challenges shortly after his tenure began. The pandemic began shortly after he took the helm, causing schools to close.

Those who work closely with Moore emphasize that he has consistently stood out as a leader.

According to Jennifer Freeland, the president of the Indian River County Teacher Association, Moore's arrival was a pivotal moment for teachers.

"Teachers wanted to see someone who supported (them) and recognized that we were the ones in the trenches, and he truly understood that," Freeland said.

Moore's accolade as the 2025 Florida Superintendent of the Year came as no surprise to local parents and community members like Pippin, who praised his innovative approach.

Jennifer Pippin praised Moore's effective management of the School District of Indian River County since he took the helm five years ago.

"Dr. Moore, he's great with innovation, just looking outside the box," Pippin said.

Under his leadership, the district has achieved remarkable progress. The district surged from having less than half of its schools earning an A or B grade to an impressive 97% success rate.

Freeland acknowledged Moore's impact.

"It was his initiatives that we implemented, and I mean we — the collective — and it was our implementation that made it work," Freeland said.

Jennifer Freeland discussed the support that teachers have for the superintendent.

Moore underlined that this award reflects the hard work of everyone in the district.

"This is not just my award; this is the entire district's award — the faculty, staff and students," he said.

Looking ahead, Moore expressed excitement about future endeavors.

"We have accomplished so much already, but I'm even more eager about what we will achieve moving forward," Moore said.