Comics, toy shop in Vero Beach forced to find new location after lease terminated at Indian River Mall

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — Indian River Mall has undergone significant changes over the years, with many smaller stores either seeing their leases expire or being let go.

However, one small business owner remains committed to his shop, striving to provide a stable workplace for his employees.

WPTV recently spoke to a dedicated entrepreneur to uncover the passion that drives him.

Dragon King Hobbies is the realization of owner Sean Paul Jones' dream.

WPTV Sean Paul Jones explains to WPTV reporter Mello Styles his passion for comics and games.

"Growing up, I always wanted to be a comic book artist," Jones said. "I loved to draw and had a passion for creating comics."

He transformed his childhood love for comics and pop culture into a business that he opened in Indian River Mall less than a year ago.

"It was a great starting point for us," Jones explained. "We thought if we opened in the mall, it would be easier for people to find us."

However, just shy of celebrating a year in business, his lease was terminated by the mall's new owner, DTS Properties II.

WPTV Located in Vero Beach, Dragon King Hobbies has a large selection of toys, comics and Pokemon items.

WPTV also spoke with owners of at least four other stores who experienced similar closures.

"At first, it was really stressful because we weren't sure where we would go next," Jones admitted.

Fortunately, he quickly found a new location, prioritizing his employees' well-being, especially as the holiday season approached.

"My biggest concern was making sure our employees wouldn't lose their jobs right before the holidays," Jones stated.

Now, he is thrilled about the new space — located at 915 17th Street - Suite #104 in Vero Beach — which offers opportunities for community connections and celebrating life's special moments.

"We just booked our first birthday party," he shared.

It's a milestone that holds great significance for him.

"There's probably nothing more rewarding than that," Jones expressed.

Looking ahead, he hopes to expand but fondly reflects on this past year as a true Christmas miracle.

WPTV contacted the mall's owners to understand the reasoning behind the apparent lease terminations of some small businesses. We're still waiting for their response.