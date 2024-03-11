Watch Now
Cleveland Clinic employee arrested after loaded guns, ammunition found inside backpack at hospital

Christopher Webb arrested at work Thursday
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrested Christopher Webb, an employee at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, on March 7, 2024.
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 11, 2024
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A 54-year-old employee at a Treasure Coast hospital is accused of having loaded firearms and boxes of ammunition in his possession while on the job.

According to a probable cause affidavit, deputies arrived at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital near Vero Beach on March 7 to serve a warrant for the suspect, identified as Christopher Webb.

Body camera video provided by the sheriff's office showed deputies walking into the hospital and locating Webb, who the agency said is an occupational therapist, at his desk.

Law enforcement advised that he had a warrant and placed him under arrest. A supervisor later gave law enforcement Webb's backpack, which was sitting at his desk and described as being "tactical-style."

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said they confiscated two loaded firearms and ammunition from a Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital on March 7, 2024.
While wearing his work scrubs and being interviewed in a patrol car, body camera video shows Webb telling them that "there shouldn't be a firearm in that bag."

When deputies searched the backpack, the affidavit said they found two loaded Glock firearms, 10 additional loaded magazines, three full boxes of ammunition and a magazine ammunition speed loader.

Webb told them he had been employed at the hospital for more than nine years and was aware of the site's no-gun policy since it is a mental health facility.

A separate affidavit shows that the original warrant that deputies were serving Webb was related to a charge of exposure of sexual organs.

The hospital said Webb was immediately terminated from his position following his arrest.

Online jail records show that Webb posted a $15,000 bond and was released from custody Friday.

