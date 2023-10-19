Pro Pool Builders owner arrested, accused of defrauding residents out of more than $2.5 million

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The owner of a shuttered Treasure Coast pool company has been arrested after he defrauded 104 residents out of more than $2.5 million, police said.

George Galiszewski, 59, of Port St. Lucie, was arrested earlier this week on five felony charges after a multi-agency investigation that began in April 2022, police announced during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

WATCH: Police announce arrest of Pro Pool Builders owner

"From February 2021 to April 2022, Pro (Pool) Builders collected over $2.5 million in deposits from victims across the Treasure Coast, only completing three pools during this time," Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Leo Niemczyk said. "Galiszewski closed the business in April of '22, leaving behind 104 victims (with) either partial construction or no construction at all. In addition, Galiszewski failed to pay $221,000 owed to subcontractors."

The investigation involved the Port St. Lucie Police Department, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Martin County Sheriff's Office, Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Stuart Police Department.

Detectives identified 64 victims in Port St. Lucie, 29 in Martin County, six in St. Lucie County, four in Indian River County and one in Stuart.

"In some cases, foundations were threatened and the homeowner was left with a much bigger problem than just a hole in the ground," said Niemczyk. "Several victims were left with no work whatsoever.”

Niemczyk called Galiszewski a "con man" who had very little pool-building experience. He also said Galiszewski had been convicted of multiple felonies before Operation "Ripple Effect."

"He was in it for money and he didn't care about the victims," Niemczyk said.

Niemczyk also said it's highly unlikely any of the victims will get their money back.

“He took the victim's money and ran to Costa Rica and the most expensive restaurants on the Treasure Coast. I don't think he was very remorseful," said Niemczyk.

WPTV tried to reach Galiszewski by phone and in-person, however, no one responded to our messages on his cell phone, and the number for Pro Pool Builder's has since been disconnected.

His community was also gated, and no one answered our call to buzz us in.

Deputies from all agencies said they were grateful for the partnership that led to an arrest, and urged residents across the Treasure Coast to be careful of who they hire.

“They need to google their contractor, try the Better Business Bureau before they sign any type of paperwork and pay any money up front," said Captain Troy Norman of the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Galiszewski is charged with Aggravated White Collar Crime, Money Laundering ($100k or more), Misapplication of Construction Funds (>$100K), First Degree Grand Theft Pursuant to a Scheme or Course of Conduct, and Rico-Conduct in Enterprise Through Pattern of Racketeering Activity.

Niemczyk said he is currently in jail under a $2.5 million dollar bond, roughly the same amount of money police said he stole from his victims.

WPTV extensively reported on complaints from customers last year. See below.

