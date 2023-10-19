Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigations

Actions

Victims of Treasure Coast pool builder fear they'll never see $50K lost in alleged scheme

Hobe Sound couple has mixed feeling after arrest of George Galiszewski
A couple who they say were defrauded by a Treasure Coast pool builder fears they will never see the $50,000 they lost to George Galiszewski.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 18:48:48-04

HOBE SOUND, Fla. — Charles and Anne Penn feel a sense of justice now that George Galiszewski, the owner of Pro Pools, is now in jail and charged with several counts of fraud.

The Penns said Galiszewski took a $40,000 deposit and stopped construction long before the construction on the pool was completed.

Then they had to pay another contractor $25,000 to finish the job.

Treasure Coast

Pool contractor arrested, accused of defrauding residents out of $2.5 million

Peter Burke
3:51 PM, Oct 19, 2023

"I don't think we're going to be getting anything back," Anne Penn said. "I doubt putting him in jail is going to get anybody their money back."

Anne Penn said she doesn't feel sorry for Galiszewski.

The Penns are among what prosecutors call 104 victims of Pro Pools' massive fraud.

They now have a pool that where a giant hole in the ground sat for nearly a year.

"We're glad that he can't be doing this to other people," Charles Penn said. "But I'm not sure what it really does for us in the long run."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!

Email the Contact 5 Investigators
Share your news tips and story ideas with WPTV's investigations team.