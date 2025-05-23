How many beaches on the Treasure Coast are manned with lifeguards?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — With Memorial Day weekend approaching, families across the Treasure Coast are heading to the beach, but many may not realize just how vulnerable they are once they’re in the water.

Micah Harper says that for him, the beach is about connection.

“Oh, for me, I’m coming out to spend time in nature and with people I love,” Harper said.

Jon Canedo enjoys the freedom of the open shoreline.

“Having a lot of long stretches, beach your own little spot, some shade,” Canedo said.

Both Harper and Caneda say they’re comfortable swimmers, but despite their experience, they may not be thinking about one key detail— whether anyone is watching.

Unguarded beaches can come with dangers

“Doesn’t matter for me personally. I’m pretty good swimmer and comfortable in the water,” Harper added.

Across the Treasure Coast, lifeguard coverage is limited. Of the 39 public beaches overseen by Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties, just 13 have lifeguards. That means most beaches are unguarded, something Canedo says he pays closer attention to now that he’s a father.

“When there’s kids around, like especially now that I have a little one, my nieces and nephews (lifeguards) do make it a lot better,” he said.

That shift in thinking is what safety officials are hoping to inspire in more beachgoers before something goes suddenly wrong.

In St. Lucie County, only two beaches have lifeguards— Pepper Park and Waveland Beach. Martin County staffs four beaches, while Indian River County has seven with lifeguards.

Chief Morgan Harmon with St. Lucie County Ocean Rescue says swimmers need to know what they’re getting into, especially at unguarded sites.

“I recommend everyone swim at one of our guarded beaches if possible, but if you’re at an unguarded beach and you wanna go in the water, I’d say to stay knee-deep or waist the deepest," Harmon said. "You don’t want to go over your head."

As weather threats loom and beach crowds increase, Harmon advises planning for the weather, and choosing safety over solitude.