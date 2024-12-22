'WAY OVERDUE': These 2 bill proposals could help make our beaches more safe

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast unfortunately saw multiple drownings occur in the waterways this year. Florida State Representative for District 91, Peggy Gossett-Seidman, is proposing two statewide water safety bills in the 2025 legislative session in effort to lessen the number of fatalities caused by water-related incidents.

“One drowning death is too many and so i thought this is the time to really get this done,” Gossett-Seidman said.

Gossett-Seidman, who lives in Boca Raton, drafted a measure called the “Zero Drowning Bill.” It would require buoy life rings at public beach entrances that are linked to a 9-1-1 call center for instant help.

“When that ring is lifted off and removed from that station it alerts 9-1-1, direct—it’s kind of the fire alarm,” Wyatt Werneth, CEO and founder of Drown Zero International, said.

Werneth, with years of lifeguard experience, invented a specialized life ring that does just that— "Drown Zero."

Life-saving efforts like this one are already taking shape in our region. WPTV previously reported that 20 "Drown Zero" stations were installed across Indian River Countyat no cost to municipalities or taxpayers.

“This is something that I think is way overdue, very necessary, and hopefully we can expand on it,” said Werneth.

The second bill Gossett-Seidman is proposing is called “Save Our Swimmers.” It would require proof of swimming experience or floaties for children during water activities at public pools, lakes and swim facilities.

“We’re focusing on education and urgency at getting the autistic kids lessons as well as children,” Gossett-Seidman said. “When you get a crowded pool and you get a mixture of good swimmers and not-so-good swimmers, this is when accidents happen.”

Florida has 732 miles of beaches and over 15,000 lakes. If passed, Gossett-Seidman hopes to make these areas safer not just for locals, but for tourists.

The bills have already received support from several organizations that advocate for water safety including the Florida Lifeguard Association and the American Lifeguard Association.

“We’ve had just an influx of people. Note everyone knows or understands the beach,” Gossett-Seidman said. “We need to help them to stay safe.”