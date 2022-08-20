Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down southbound I-95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured Saturday afternoon in a wrong-way crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Martin County.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle.

MORE: 5 killed in wrong-way crash on Palmetto Expressway

Three people were taken to a trauma hospital.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for a few hours but have since reopened.