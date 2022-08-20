Watch Now
Wrong-way crash injures 3, shuts down southbound I-95 in Martin County

Driver headed northbound in southbound lanes near mile marker 90
Three people were injured in a wrong-way crash on I-95 South in Martin County Saturday afternoon near mile marker 90.
Posted at 4:28 PM, Aug 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-20 20:35:52-04

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were injured Saturday afternoon in a wrong-way crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Martin County.

According to Martin County Fire Rescue, the crash happened near mile marker 90 when a driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes collided with another vehicle.

Three people were taken to a trauma hospital.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for a few hours but have since reopened.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
